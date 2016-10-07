Responding to popular demand for special train services between Ahmedabad and Mangaluru during the festival season, the Railways has decided to operate a special train on special fare between the two cities during the Dasara-Deepavali holidays.

In all, three down and three up services would be operated during the holidays to cater to the demand and also to clear the extra rush. As of now, Mangaluru has no originating regular train service to Ahmedabad.

Press releases from Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. and Southern Railway here said that Train No 09416 Ahmedabad-Mangaluru Junction (Weekly) Special Train on Special Fare would leave Ahmedabad at 9.30 a.m. on October 11, 18 and 25 (Tuesdays) to reach Mangaluru Junction at 2 p.m. on the following Wednesdays.

In the return direction, Train No 09415 Mangaluru Junction-Ahmedabad Special Train on Special Fare would leave Mangaluru Junction at 3.45 p.m. on October 12, 19 and 26 (Wednesdays) to reach Ahmedabad at 7.20 p.m. on the following Thursdays.

The trains would have two two-tier AC coach, two three-tier AC coaches, eight Sleeper Class Coaches, one pantry car and two Luggage-cum-Brake van coaches.

The trains would halt at Nadiad, Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vapi, Boisar, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Kudal, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon, Karwar, Kumta, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapur, Udupi, Mulki, and Suratkal stations.