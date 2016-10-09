An incident of a police officer attached to the Bantwal rural police station allegedly threatening his neighbours with a weapon before destroying coconut and other plants in their property on Tuesday became viral on the social media on Saturday.

The incident reportedly happened in Deppoli, Peraje village in Vitla police limits where Assistant Sub Inspector Rukmaiah Gowda resides.

The clips and photographs show Mr. Gowda waving a machete and destroying crops.

He allegedly assaulted Parameshwara Naik and gram panchayat member Mohini who came to the rescue of Mr. Naik.

Here he destroyed the plants

The ASI also reportedly destroyed the plants in another neighbour Adam’s property. All the three have small parcels of land, about 10 to 15 cents, bordering Mr. Gowda.

Residents also alleged that such behaviour was not new to Mr. Gowda, who had allegedly assaulted another neighbour in June. The Vitla police had not acted on the complaint in this regard, they said.

Following this, Dakshina Kannada District Superintendent of Police Bhushan Gulabrao Borase ordered an inquiry by the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bantwal.

Mr. Borase told The Hindu that since the video shows both Mr. Gowda and Mr. Naik holding weapons, there was no clarity. Hence, the inquiry is ordered to ascertain facts. Property dispute between the parties was not new, he added.

If the inquiry finds the police officer being on the wrong side of law, suitable action would be initiated, the SP said.