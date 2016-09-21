Mayor Harinath (second from right) speaking at a press conference on Smart City at Mangaluru City Corporation in Mangaluru on Tuesady— PHOTO: H.S. MANJUNATH

Concept paper includes a solar farm on 20 acres near the old port

The development of a solar farm on an island facing the old port has been proposed even as the smart city project proposal of Mangaluru City Corporation envisages a total investment of Rs. 2,000 crore in the city over the next five years.

According to the concept paper of Mangaluru smart city project submitted to the Union government, a solar farm has been proposed on 20 acres of land near the old port.

It has identified 1,628 acres in the central business district area comprising Hampankatta, Bunder and Car Street for retrofitting and re-development.

It includes the development of the old port on 10 acres; re-development of fisheries harbour on 22 acres; development of Hampankatta Junction area on 27 acres.

The concept paper has identified upgrading Government Wenlock Hospital and Government Lady Goschen Hospital covering 17 acres.

It has identified 25 acres for the development of waterfront and marine area.

According to the paper, 57 acres have been identified for the development of a “religious zone”. The paper said that the corporation and other agencies could explore developing Mangaluru as a cruise hub to attract tourists. It could also explore the possibility of connecting the old port river front with the proposed cruise terminal at the New Mangalore Port. It could explore the possibility of converting the old office of the Deputy Commissioner into a museum and other related projects of the Tourism Department.

Referring to the distribution of the total project cost of Rs. 2,000 crore, the concept paper said that Rs. 1,707 crore would be spent for specific area development projects and Rs. 293 crore for projects planned across the city.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday Mohammed Nazir, Commissioner, Mangaluru City Corporation, said that now the government would constitute a special purpose vehicle (SPV), which is an entity or a company floated for implementing a specific task or project, for implementing the smart city project. It would be headed by an Indian Administrative Service officer.

He said that the detailed project report on how to implement the projects mooted under the smart city project would be prepared by the special purpose vehicle.

Mayor Harinath and Deputy Commissioner (administration) Gokuldas Nayak were present.