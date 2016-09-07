Last minute: Various colleges claimed they received an official notification from Delhi University asking them to change the question. — File Photo

Some students are yet to get their marks card for the fifth semester, a release states.

The Association of First Grade College Principals of Mangalore University, which met here on September 2, has taken exception to the recent statement of the university that the results of the sixth semester examination of undergraduate courses conducted in May are free of errors.

In a press release, the association said the statement was far from the truth. “There are a lot of discrepancies in the online results, and the results of a few students are yet to be announced. Some students, whose results were announced late, are being denied the opportunity to join PG courses as the last date (to enrol) is already over,” the release said.

“It is sad that the anomalies in the fifth semester examinations are also not yet settled. Some students are yet to get their marks card for the fifth semester. Some students have scored more than the maximum marks,” it said.

The association said that the anomalies had been brought to the attention of the university by the principals, but “unfortunately nothing has been done”. “The principals have to bear the brunt of the students and parents as they approach them and not the university. It is a matter of serious concern that the staff members of colleges who approach the university with issues relating to examinations are told that the principals are not raising such issues in the meetings. Only one meeting of principals is convened in a year. These issues relating to examinations were raised at that meeting. But nothing was done except to offer assurances,” the release said.

The association said that the statement of the authority that even after conducting one round of training on uploading examination-related data online, the staff in some colleges did not have clarity on how to upload it, was damaging. “Because of the faulty system (online software of the university) it was impossible to update the data. Calls to the designated persons remained unattended. Finally, it opened on August 17, only to go defunct on August 19 and then become functional again on August 22,” the release said.

The association said that the university has authorised the principals to attest the downloaded marks sheet of students as it could not issue the marks cards on time. “Unfortunately, the marks cards issued by the university show different marks, which is causing trouble for students who have already got admissions for higher studies,” the release said.

The association alleged that the university was not supplying examination question papers to colleges on time. “The association feels that counselling for PG courses for university and the affiliated colleges must be conducted at the same time,” it said.

“The association requested the university to stop the blame games and take all stakeholders into confidence to settle the issues at the earliest and not to be a catalyst in ruining the future of the students,” the release said.

Responding to the release of the association, A.M. Khan, Registrar (Evaluation) of the university, reiterated that the results of the sixth semester examinations were error-free.

The issue was relating to the marks card of the sixth semester which also had the marks of other semesters. A series of problems related to data/marks entry surfaced in November 2015 during the fifth semester exam. Some unsettled issues relating to entry of marks, especially of the fifth semester examination, have been reflected in the marks card issued after the sixth (which is the final one) semester examination.

Mr. Khan said the principals could bring to the attention of unsettled issues relating to entry of marks to the examination section and they would be addressed.