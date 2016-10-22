Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, chairing a meeting to resolve the issue of repair of Surathkal-Kana Road in Mangaluru on Friday.— Photo: Special Arrangement

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel on Friday asked the Mangaluru City Corporation and the industries to share the cost of repair of Surathkal-MRPL-Kaana Road and complete the process in a month.

Chairing a meeting in this regard here, Mr. Kateel said the amount required for the repair, about Rs. 1.52 crore, might not be released by the government immediately.

Hence, the corporation should bear 30 per cent of the cost while industries bear the balance.

Accordingly, MRPL, BASF, HPCL and BPCL should provide Rs. 20 lakh each and MCF Rs. 15 lakh while the MCC provides Rs. 45 lakh, he said.

In a preliminary meeting here this week, the companies in the region had agreed in principle to share the cost of repair after the road became almost non-motorable due to movement of heavy vehicles.

Stating that the MCC should also maintain the road for the next three years, Mr. Kateel suggested going for concrete road and levy toll on heavy vehicles.

However, it requires huge investment, about Rs. 52 crore, he pointed out.

Speaking on the occasion, B.A. Mohiuddin Bava, MLA, said the State government is undertaking a survey of the road for improvement.

The Public Works Department and the Airports Authority of India will be roped into the development project, he said.

MCC Commissioner Mohammed Nazeer said work on the new vented dam at Thumbe is almost complete and the corporation intends to impound water in the new dam from December.

As such, there should not be any problem for drinking water this summer, the commissioner said.

He also urged industries in the region to extensively go for rainwater harvesting to conserve surface water.

Mayor Harinath, Deputy Mayor Sumithra Kariya and others were present.