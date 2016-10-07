Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Rajdoot operating under the operational and administrative control of Coast Guard Karnataka coordinated an operation to rescue seven fishermen from a burning fishing boat Akash (registered at Malpe), 45 km from Karwar, on Wednesday night.

A release from the Coast Guard here said that fishermen on board Akash informed ICGS Rajdoot and other boats in the vicinity that they were under imminent danger following a major fire on the boat at 8.15 p.m.

The information was shared with Coast Guard Karnataka.

On receipt of the distress message, Maritime Rescue Sub Centre (MRSC), Mangaluru, swung into action and directed ICGS Rajdoot, patrolling in the area, to rush for assistance.

Meanwhile, all the fishermen were picked up by fishing boat Sitali, which was operating in the vicinity.

The Coast Guard ship moved at its maximum speed and reached the site at 10.37 p.m. on Wednesday.

The fishing boat was observed to be under a major fire and excessive smoke was emanating from it. The rescued fishermen reported that there was 2,000 l diesel and LPG cylinders on-board. Taking all precautions, ICGS Rajdoot started fighting the fire.

Thereafter, ICGS Rajdoot embarked the rescued fishermen and handed them over to Coastal Security Police on Thursday morning.

A Coast Guard Dornier aircraft was also tasked on Thursday for ascertaining the status of the damaged boat.

The boat has reportedly not sunk. Mariners and fishing boats operating in the area have been cautioned to maintain safe distance while transiting through the area.