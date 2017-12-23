Seer conducts bhoomi puja for mega kitchen of Akshaya Patra Foundation

Udupi Palimaru Mutt seer Sri Vidyadheesha Tirtha Swami performing bhoomi puja for the mega kitchen of Akshaya Patra Foundation near Mangaluru on Friday.

Udupi Palimaru Mutt seer Sri Vidyadheesha Tirtha Swami, who is in waiting to ascend the Paryaya Peetha, on Friday performed the bhoomi puja for the mega kitchen of the Akshaya Patra Foundation, which will serve midday meals to schoolchildren at Kodman village near Mangaluru.

The kitchen, to be operational by 2019, is expected to help the foundation to serve midday meals to over 50,000 students every day in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. At present, 14,000 students from 135 schools in and around Mangaluru are served, according to Karunya Sagar Dasa, president of Akshaya Patra Foundation, Mangaluru.

The kitchen will adhere to good manufacturing practices and use technology and innovation. GT Foundation and Diya Systems have lent a helping hand to the foundation to build it.

Dignitaries present at the ceremony expressed happiness at being part of such an initiative addressing the national issue of eradicating classroom hunger. They congratulated the foundation for successfully completing 17 years of implementing the school lunch programme and also appreciated GT Foundation and Diya Systems for their support.

Diya’s V. Ravichandran said his dream of building an automated kitchen facility to nourish underprivileged students was becoming a reality through the foundation.

Ministers B. Ramanath Rai and U.T. Khader, MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, MLAs J.R. Lobo, Vinay Kumar Sorake and B.A. Mohiuddin Bava, MLC Ganesh Karnik, Udupi Adamaru Mutt junior seer Sri Ishapriya Tirtha Swami, Mangaluru Bishop Rev. Aloysius Paul D’Souza, Nitte Institutes’ Chancellor N. Vinay Hegde, Yenepoya Institutes’ Chancellor Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi, zilla panchayat president Meenakshi Shanthigodu, MRPL managing director H. Kumar, and Deputy Commissioner S. Sasikanth Senthil were among those who attended the programme.