Following the Mangaluru University M.Sc student’s arrest, the city police have cautioned second-hand mobile dealers against selling phones without collecting proper ID proof.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, Police Commissioner M. Chandra Sekhar said it is necessary for sellers to preserve the ID documents of all their customers. This is a precaution that sellers need to take unless they want to be booked in case one such phone is misused, he said.

Mr. Sekhar said the accused in the university case had purchased a mobile phone and power bank from two outlets in a commercial complex off M.G. Road. “This mobile phone had been used by two or three persons before it was bought by the accused,” Mr. Sekhar said. The seller had sold it to him without collecting his ID proof.

Mr. Sekhar said notices were being issued to second-hand mobile phone dealers in the city. “This will also save them from trouble if the mobile phone sold is a stolen one,” he said.