The Indian Coast Guard has launched a search for a fisherman who has gone missing after a fishing boat with six men on board, including him, sank near the old port here on Monday evening.

A pilot boat rescued five fishermen on board the fishing boat named Fathima. According to a release from the Coast Guard, fisherman Hameed is missing. “Fathima hit a rock near the breakwater close to the old port while returning to port and began to sink due to flooding at about 5.30 p.m. on Monday,” the release said.

“The boat could not navigate safely away from the rock, which is on a non-marked shallow patch towards the approach to the old port,” the release said.