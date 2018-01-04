SDPI, PFI activists held in assault case

more-in

The Dakshina Kannada police arrested a Social Democratic Party of India activist and two Popular Front of India activists in connection with the assault on Keshav in Kalladka on December 26, 2017.

Keshav, an accused in the murder of SDPI activist, Jaleel Karopady, who was a member of a gram panchayat, had been attacked two days after he (Keshav) was released from the prison.

Superintendent of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy C.H. gave the names of the arrested persons as Mohammed Iqbal, his son Nizam (21) and Mohammed Sharif (22).

Iqbal, a native of Kalladka and who now lives in Mangaluru, is heading the health wing activities of the SDPI in the district. Sharif is associated with a city unit of the PFI in Bunder. Sharif, who is the cousin of Channa Farooq, an absconding accused in the case of assault on Keshav, is associated with PFI’s unit in Aladka, Mr. Reddy said.

Mr. Reddy said that Nizam was reportedly with Channa Farooq when Keshav was assaulted. The police have launched a search for Farooq.

The three are accused of abetting crime, harbouring the accused and criminal conspiracy. The police are questioning the arrested persons. Efforts are being made to catch the absconding accused, he said.