The State Bank of India’s regional business office on Thursday launched the facility of picking up cash at the customer’s doorstep, specifically for small and medium enterprises in the region.

The facility will be available for free till March 31, after which charges will be levied. Cash between Rs.1 lakh and Rs. 20 lakh can be collected from the doorstep of the customer and deposited at the currency chest of the Mangaluru branch.

B. Kishore Kumar, Regional Manager, Regional Business Office, Mangaluru, inaugurated the facility in the presence of Assistant General Manager of SME Mangaluru branch Vidyadhara and the AGM, Mangaluru, B.V. Udaya Kuar.