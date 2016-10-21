The Nagarika Horata Samiti, Kana, has called for blocking the Surathkal-Kana-MRPL road on October 26 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., to press the government to repair the road which is poor condition.

In a release, convener B.K. Imtiyaz claimed that the local shopkeepers have supported the call and have assured that they would close down their establishments.

He said that the Mangaluru City Corporation and major industries using the road have not taken any steps to repair the 4.5-km road on which about more than 10,000 vehicles operated.

The corporation is shrinking away from its responsibility of repairing the road by merely blaming it on the MRPL.