Employees of four State Road Transport Corporations (SRTCs) in the State will join the nationwide strike called by various trade unions seeking implementation of a charter of demands and against the “anti-worker” policies of the Union government on September 2.

The Joint Committee of SRTC Trade Unions in a letter to the corporations have said that the Joint Action Committee of Trade Unions in the State too had resolved to make the strike success. Hence, employees of the RTCs would join the strike.

H.V. Ananthasubba Rao of the KSRTC Staff & Workers Federation, K.S. Sharma of Akhila Karnataka RTC Workers Mahamandali, A.V. Borashetti of the Karnataka RTC Workers Mahamandali and M. Mallikarjuna Murthy of KSRTC SC/ST Officers and Workers Welfare Association have said that the letter may be considered as the strike notice.