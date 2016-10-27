Shops and business establishments in Surathkal were closed and there were no movement of buses and heavy vehicles on Wednesday in response to the bandh call demanding repair of the Surathkal-Kana-MRPL road.

The Nagaraika Horata Samiti, Kana–Surathkal, had called for the bandh following the failure of the Mangaluru City Corporation to repair the pothole-filled four-km stretch. The residents said movement of heavy vehicles of MRPL and other companies has damaged the road. They want MCC to get funds from these companies to repair the road.

The shops and business establishments in the area did not work after 7 a.m. There were no movement of buses and heavy vehicles till evening.