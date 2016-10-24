Programmes held in Kuttar, Ullal

Concerned over reports of youngsters involving in crimes under the influence of drugs, the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) on Sunday joined Kuttar residents in conducting an awareness drive against substance abuse.

The activists visited areas in Kuttar and Ullal to hold roadside awareness programmes. After a short speech on the effect of drugs, the Sahoyada Kalavidaru group led by Sandesh Kuttar and nine other residents staged a street play.

The first programme was at the busy Kuttar junction at 9.15 a.m. Later, it was held at Subash Nagar, Desodi, near Munnur Gram Panchayat office, Pandit House, Madani Nagar, and near Yenepoya Hospital. The last programme was held at Tevula lane at 2 p.m..

Jeevanraj Kuthar, secretary of the DYFI Ullal unit, told The Hindu that a lot of youngsters in the area had fallen prey to cannabis and substance abuse. “It’s under the influence of these substances that the youth are involving in crimes and are getting arrested. Violence has been reported from Kuttar, Konaje and Ullal areas. We will hold such programmes in other parts of the city too,” he said.

Inaugurating the drive, councillor and DYFI district president Dayanand Shetty said that though the police were arresting persons consuming cannabis, no effective action was being taken against those selling it. Cannabis and other drugs were freely sold in many areas, he said.

Welcoming the action of residents in conducting the drive, Ullal police inspector Shivaprakash said that family members should be aware of the ill-effects of drugs.

Sudesh K Derebail, health officer, Amblamogaru primary health centre, spoke on the ill- effects of cannabis consumption.