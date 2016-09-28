The renovation of the Ravindra Kala Bhavan building on the premises of the University College here will start after a week, according to K. Byrappa, Vice-Chancellor, Mangalore University.

Addressing a gathering after the launch of free midday meal scheme at the college on Tuesday, the Vice-Chancellor said that the renovation works would be launched during the Dasara days.

The hall in the building had been named after poet Rabindranath Tagore as he visited the college in 1922. After returning to Shantiniketan in West Bengal, he wrote a poem in Bengali. Later, he sent its translated version to the college.

The University Grants Commission sometime ago bestowed the ‘special heritage status’ on the college, the only degree college in Karnataka to get it.

It sanctioned Rs. 1.83 crore under the scheme for the renovation of the bhavan. According to M.A. Udaya Kumar, principal, the total renovation cost had been estimated at Rs. 2.5 crore. The college will collect the balance amount required from donors.