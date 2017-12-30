Remarks against CM dominates CMC meeting

more-in

The issue of remarks made by a municipal councillor against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dominated the general body meeting of the Udupi City Municipal Council (CMC), here on Friday.

Speaking during the discussion on release of funds for the Paryaya festival, Yashpal Suvarna, Bharatiya Janata Party councillor, said last year, the State government had announced an amount of Rs. 3 crore for the developmental works, but had released only half the amount. “This is because Mr. Siddaramaiah is ‘anti-Hindu,’” he said.

The ruling Congress members were on their feet, demanding withdrawal of the remark and an apology. P. Yuvaraj (Congress) said the BJP was unnecessarily bringing political matters into the discussion. Mr. Siddaramaiah provided Rs. 10 crore grant for the development of Udupi CMC.

At this, the BJP councillors demanded to know what works were taken up with Rs. 10 crore. To which, the Congress councillors, said the BJP members should study the agenda of CMC meetings to know how the funds were utilized.

Intervening, Meenakshi Bannanje, CMC president, pointed out that the B.S. Yeddyurappa government had announced Rs. 25 crore for Udupi CMC, which got released two years later in 2014. The funds announced mostly were received in the next fiscal year, she said.

When Mr. Suvarna said he had the right to hold his opinion, Mr. Yuvaraj said such remarks had no place in the CMC general body meeting as this was not a public meeting of any political party.

Narayan Kundar, coucillor, said whether it was Prime Minister or Chief Minister, they both worked for the welfare of the people. “It is wrong to use this forum to make derogatory remarks about constitutional authorities,” he said.

Mr. Suvarna said the road repair works for the Paryaya festival was not up to the mark. The patchwork made at some places had gone off, he said. But, Janardhan Bhandar, councillor, said that the patchwork had been done properly.

Intervening, D. Manjunathaiah, CMC Councillor, said the contractor had been told that no payment would be made if the patchwork was done properly. “We will hold the contractor responsible for any shoddy work,” he said. Mr. Suvarna said since Assembly elections would be declared in February, the CMC should hold at least two more meetings so that drinking water issue for summer and other matters could be discussed. Once the elections were declared, the CMC would not be able to hold meetings till May, he said.