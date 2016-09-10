Registrations for the Firefox Freedom Race and Rally being organised by Mangalore Bicycle Club (MBC) on Sunday will close by Saturday afternoon.

Medical Director of A.J. Medical College and Research Centre Prashanth Marla will flag off the rally and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Thilak Chandra will flag off the race while Managing Director of Bharat Auto Cars Anand Pai will distribute the prizes, said a release from MBC here.

The race will commence at 6 a.m. from Kuloor Junction (Near Audi Service Centre) covering a distance of 25 km. On the other hand, the rally, covering a distance of 10 km, will commence at 7 a.m. at Kuloor Junction.

Being organised for the first time in Mangaluru, the initiative of the club will open a window of opportunities to all passionate cyclists to participate in a race of 25 km where the evaluation criterion is speed, according to club general secretary Ganesh Nayak.

Anyone aged above 16 is eligible to participate in the race.

The first prize winner will get Rs. 10,000 in cash prize and one year gym membership worth Rs. 20,000 followed by Rs. 5,000 in cash and six months gym membership worth Rs. 12,000 for the second prize winner and Rs. 2,000 in cash and three months gym membership worth Rs. 8,000 for the third prize winner.

