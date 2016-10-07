Nearly a week into the food poisoning case in which around 150 persons after eating delicacies made using the head of Red Snappers, the authorities on Thursday said that the fish had been brought from the Kochi fishing harbour. District authorities have cautioned against eating the head of this fish, which is procured by marine products exporting firms.

During a meeting chaired by Food and Civil Supplies Minister U.T. Khader regarding food poisoning here on Thursday, Ashok Kumar from the Marine Products Export Development Authority said that an inquiry by them had revealed that the Red Snapper fish (locally known as Kemberi) was procured by a city-based marine product exporting firm from the Kochi fishing harbour. The fish is said to have been brought by a vessel from South Africa and it was being verified, he said.

Iddya Karunasagar, former Director of Research, Karnataka Veterinary Animal and Fisheries Sciences University, said that food poisoning was because of the “cigutera” toxin present in the head of the Red Snapper fish that breeds in coral reefs. “This particular species of Red Snapper fish was not from our waters,” he said.

Prathibha Rohit, Principal Scientist from the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute, said that this toxin was only noticed in a particular species of Red Snappers, which were procured only by marine export firms. Less than 0.1 per cent of this variety of Red Snappers has landed on the Indian coast, she said. As this “cigutera” was a bio toxin, it does not disappear even after boiling.

Mr. Khader said that health problems have been reported since after the consumption of curry and other delicacies prepared using the head portion of Red Snappers at the canteen of marine export firm. The head portion, which is discarded by the firm, was sold at cheaper rates to people. District Health Officer Ramakrishna Rao said that all the 150 persons, expect one, had been treated for problems following food poisoning.

Deputy Commissioner K.G. Jagadeesha asked the marine firms to maintain register of fish they procure and take extra care in disposal of those with toxic content. A drive will be carried out to make people aware of fish with toxic content.

Mr. Jagadeesha said that a committee headed by District Health Officer will shortly come out with standard operating procedure for hospitals to handle cases of food poisoning resulting from eating fish with toxic content.

