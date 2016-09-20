Volunteers clean up the parking lot at the Mangaluru Central Railway Station in Mangaluru.— Photo: Special Arrangement

The Southern Railways launched a week-long Swachh Bharath Abhiyan on Saturday, at most of its stations and in its trains.

The campaign includes special cleanliness drives that will primarily focus on cleaning of water booths and maintaining the quality of drinking water.

They will also deal with cleaning of drains, ensuring an adequate number of dustbins, garbage disposal measures, and organising cleaning campaigns in association with NGOs and other charitable institutions.

Southern Railways’s Palakkad Divisional Railway Manager Naresh Lalwani administered the pledge to the staff at Palakkad Junction railway station.