Rai shedding crocodile tears: Harikrishna Bantwal

more-in

Harikrishna Bantwal, a Congress leader who joined the BJP recently, reiterated here on Monday that district in-charge Minister B. Ramanath Rai should appear for a truth test before Lord Manjunatha at Dharmasthala if he has not abused Congress and Billava community leader B. Janardhana Poojary in Mr. Poojary’s absence at a function last year.

Addressing presspersons, Mr. Bantwal alleged that the Minister had abused Mr. Poojary in filthy language at a marriage reception in Bantara Bhavana in Surathkal in February last.

Mentioning the same at a function in Kankanady last week Mr. Poojary broke down. Mr. Poojary also mentioned that Mr. Rai had abused him in his absence at Mangaluru International Airport.

Mr. Bantwal said that earlier last year he had invited Mr. Rai for the truth test in Dharmasthala. He had given the Minister nine days. But he did not turn up.

Meanwhile, Mr. Rai has been denying the allegation made by Mr. Bantwal.

At a meeting of Congress workers in B.C. Road on Sunday, Mr. Rai reportedly broke down stating that he has unnecessarily been made a target on the issue.

Mr. Rai said that he did not insult Mr. Poojary whom he respected. Mr. Rai challenged that he was ready for the truth test if invited by Mr. Poojary’s family members.

Meanwhile, at the press conference here on Monday, Mr. Bantwal alleged that Mr. Rai was shedding crocodile tears on the issue.

Earlier, Mr. Rai had lied that he was not responsible for Kolluru Mookambika temple cutting its grants to two schools managed by Sri Rama Vidya Kendra Trust in Bantwal.

But after Mr. Bantwal produced a letter written by Mr. Rai to the Chief Minister requesting him to direct the government to cut the grant, Mr. Rai has not been speaking on the issue.

The Minister was not stating the truth on the issue relating to the abuse of Mr. Poojary, Mr. Bantwal alleged.