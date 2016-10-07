Members of Nagarika Horata Samithi, Kana, Surathkal staging a protest in front of the MRPL, in Mangaluru on Thursday.— Photo: Special Arrangement

Members of Nagarika Horata Samiti Kana-Surathkal on Thursday staged a protest demanding the repair of Surathkal-Kana Road.

The members, a majority of whom are local residents, marched from the Surathkal Railway Bridge to the MRPL Cargo gate where a demonstration was held.

Addressing the protesters, State president of Democratic Youth Federation of India, Muneer Katipalla said that Mayor Harinath had promised to take up the repair work of the bumpy road in another 20 days. He said that Mr. Harinath had to keep his word and ensure that the repair of the road was taken up.

If he failed to do, the Samiti would intensify its protest. They will also demand the resignation of Mr. Harinath.

Mr. Katipalla said Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, should ensure that major industries, namely MRPL, BASF and HPCL, repair the important road. He said it was strange that the area MLA was silent on concerns raised by the citizens about the road.

Valen D’Souza and Naveen Poojary from the Horata Samiti and DYFI District President B.K. Imtiyaz also spoke on the day.