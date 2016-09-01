Some people of Mandekolu village in Sullia taluk staged a protest on Wednesday seeking action against those who had allegedly influenced a 24-year-old youth from the village to embrace Islam.

The protest was led by the former Mandekolu Gram Panchayat president Suresh Kanemaradka. Gram panchayat members and representatives from various organisations participated in the protest.

They said that some persons had influenced Sathish M. to embrace Islam. A certificate was issued by Therbiyathul Islam Sabha of Kozhikode in Kerala on April 15, 2015 stating that Sathish had changed his name to Muhammed Mustakim following his four-month stay at the sabha.

Fear of influence

Addressing the protesters, Mr. Kanemaradka said that the way Sathish had changed his [religious] thoughts had led to fear among the villagers that radical groups may try to influence youths from the village, which was known for communal harmony. “We fear radical groups may attempt to harm the peaceful co-existence of communities in the village,” he said.

Mandekolu Gram Panchayat president Mohini Chandrashekar said that the fear was more so because the “conversion” of Sathish had come at a time when youths from Kerala had left their villages to join the IS. “Security agencies cannot treat Sathish’s conversion lightly,” she said.

Security

Elaborate security arrangements were made by the police to prevent any breach of law and order. Security personnel were also deployed at the house of Sathish.