A group of people took out a protest march from BC Road, Polali and Sunkadakatte to Kateel on Sunday condemning the derogatory posts against Durgaparameshwari, the presiding deity of Kateel temple and other Hindu gods on the social media.

The march culminated at the Kateel Durgaparameshwari temple around noon where a meeting was held. The participants urged the police to arrest those who posted the derogatory matter.

Their anguish has been against some posts on the social media in October 2015, with the profile name “Jabbar B.C. Road”. Apart from denigrating Kateel Durgaparameshwari, there were posts against Lord Rama and Sita. The Bantwal Town police and Mangaluru City Police are jointly investigating the case. The police are questioning a person said to be closely associated with those who posted the derogatory messages on the social media.

The march started from three places. MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, former Minister J. Krishna Palemar, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat and Mohandas Paramahamsa Swami from Srikshetra Manila participated in the march.

Addressing the protesters, the MP said that people have expressed their displeasure against such posts on Hindu Gods. The State government should take the issue seriously and ensure that the police arrested those involved at the earliest.

Mr. Prabhakar Bhat said that for solidarity to exist it was necessary that there should be mutual respect between religions. Devotees cannot pardon those denigrating deities, he added.