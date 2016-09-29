DC invites objections to close level crossings to facilitate ROB/ RUB construction

To facilitate the construction of road underbridges and road overbridges in the district, the Dakshina Kannada district administration has asked the people to file objections, if any, to close existing level-crossings.

There has been a delay in issuing no-objection certificates (NoC) to the Railways to construct the RoBs/ RuBs by closing the level-crossings. The issue was raised at the Lok Sabha Member’s vigilance committee meeting a few months ago where Nalin Kumar Kateel had asked the Deputy Commissioner to expedite issuing of the certificate.

South Western Railway (SWR) has proposed to close six level-crossings in Sullia, Puttur and Bantwal taluks. As per a recent public notice issued by Additional Deputy Commissioner Kumar, objections have to be filed before the tahsildar or the Deputy Commissioner by October 10.

Sources in SWR told The Hindu that closure of the level-crossings were being done completely using Railways’ funds and Rs. 10 crore sanctioned a couple years ago had been lying idle for want of NoC. The decision is as per Railway Ministry’s decision to eliminate level-crossings to ensure safety of the people.

The Railways decided to obtain NoC from the district administration after a few incidents, where residents opposed the closure of level-crossings and construction of RuBs/ RoBs, were reported. An RuB was constructed at Farangipet in Bantwal taluk about 500 metres away from the existing one. As a result, the level-crossing could not be closed even after completion of the RuB, sources said.

In these cases, the State government need not share the construction cost of RoBs/RuBs. Only when the State government/ local authorities want RuB/ RoB, they need to share the cost with the Railways, sources said.

Even the approach roads connecting the main roads would be built by the Railways, they added.

As such, level-crossing no. 54 in Subrahmanya Road-Yedamangala Section will be closed and a RoB constructed at a distance of 96 metre; crossing no. 65 in the same location would be closed and a RuB would be built 15 metres away; crossing no. 72 in Yedamangala-Narimogaru section would be closed and a RuB would be built 190 metres away; crossing no. 107 in Kabaka PUttur-Neralakatte would be closed and a RoB would be built 80 metres away; crossing no. 118 in Neralakatte-Bantwal section would be closed and a RoB would be built 165 metres away and crossing no. 120 in Neralakatte-Bantwal location would be closed to build a RUB 190 metres away.