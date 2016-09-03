Higher Education Minister Basavaraj Rayaraddi paying tributes to Swami Vivekananda at the Ramakrishna Mutt in Mangaluru on Friday. Mutt president Swami Jitakamananda is seen.

Education should be in the pursuit of knowledge, says Minister Basavaraj Rayaraddi.

Higher Education Minister Basavaraj Rayaraddi has said that it is high time that a value-based education system that promotes societal interests and eliminates blind beliefs is encouraged as the present job-oriented education system revolves around an individual and his or her family.

He was here on Friday to inaugurate Prajna, an orientation programme for college lecturers organised by Ramakrisna Mutt, Mangaluru. Mr. Rayareddy said that getting education for a job or livelihood was nothing but selfishness and teachers were endowed with the responsibility of inculcating values among students.

Stating that education was the base for personality development, Mr. Rayareddi said that without education there could not be any innovation. “But, education should be in the pursuit of knowledge, for which India is known for ages. India is the only among early civilisations that has pursued knowledge, in the form of Vedas, Upanishads and other scriptures. Sadly, post-Independent education system has promoted selfishness,” he said.

Mutt president Swami Jitakamananda said that education should be able to build one’s character and make one stronger. The mutt had been organising the education conclave, he said.

J.R. Lobo, Mangaluru South MLA; Ganesh Karnik, MLC; K. Byrappa, Vice Chancellor, Mangalore University; and resource persons Swami Nikhileshwarananda, Swami Bodhamayananda, K. Raghottama Rao and K. Vivek Modi were present.