Members of the Netravathi Rakshana Samyutka Samithi and Nalin Kumar Kateel (second from right), MP, offering prayers at the Kadri Sri Manjunatheshwara temple in Mangaluru on Wednesday.— PHOTO: H.S. MANJUNATH

Netravathi Rakshana Samyukta Samithi, an action committee fighting against Yettinahole diversion project in the National Green Tribunal, sought divine intervention on Wednesday by offering prayers at places of worship in the city to win the case.

The prayers were offered at Kadri Manjunatha temple, Mangaladevi temple, Milagris church and at Sayyid Muhammad Shareeful Madani Darga at Ullal.

Nalin Kumar Kateel, Member of Parliament, took part in the prayers offered at Kadri temple along with activists and leaders.

K Vijaya Kumar Shetty, president of the samithi and also a former MLA, K N Somashekar, a convener, Paschima Ghatta Samrakshana Horata Vedike and others took part in it.

According to Mr. Shetty the next hearing in the case would be on September 21. The petition by the samithi has sought complete scrapping of Yettinahole project.