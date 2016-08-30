Members of Indian Men’s Basketball Team, who completed their training at Nitte in Karkala Taluk, Udupi district, under the auspices of Nitte University, arrived in Mangaluru on August 29, on an invitation by the Mangalore Basketball Club and the university. They played at U. Srinivasa Malya Indoor Stadium at Lalbagh. The team will represent India in the FIBA Asia Challenge Cup in Tehran, Iran, from September 8 to 16. — PHOTOS: H.S. MANJUNATH

