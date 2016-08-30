The Mangaluru city police on Monday resorted to mild caning to disperse a crowd of activists said to belong to the Popular Front of India (PFI), who attempted to protest outside the office of the City Police Commissioner.

As the organisers had not obtained permission to hold the protest and the crowd was blocking the vehicular movement on the busy stretch of the road, the police had to take “necessary action,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) M. Shantharaju said.

He said that the Mangaluru south police are registering a case against the organisers and participants for unlawful assembly. The activists reportedly assembled near the Commissioner’s office to protest against the arrest of Saifulla on the charge of involvement in the murder of Charan. The activists had protested at Moodushedde on Sunday on the same demand claiming that the police had arrested an innocent person.

A train passenger travelling from Panvel aboard Matsyagandha Express on Sunday was allegedly drugged and robbed by fellow passengers. The Government Railway Police in Mangaluru said that Clifford Vegas (35) had boarded the train on Sunday on his way to Mangaluru. He ate some eatables offered by some fellow passengers and fell unconscious. As he was still lying in semi-conscious condition upon reaching Mangaluru Central, other passengers alerted the police. Mr. Vegas was then shifted to the Government Wenlock Hospital and said to have lost valuables. Police are yet to gather details from the victim.

A youth, who suffered injuries after falling from a human pyramid during the Govinda Utsava in Belthangady on Sunday died of injuries at a hospital in Mangaluru.

Shishir, son of P.M. Prabhakar from Punjalakatte, had a fall when people forming the human pyramid were in the process of breaking a pot containing curd, sources said.