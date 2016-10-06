Haphazard parking of vehicles on roads and even pavements has become the order of the day in Mangaluru as basement parking spaces in high-rise buildings are being unauthorisedly used for commercial purposes. Photos show the Central Market area in the city.— Photo: H.S. Manjunath

Or, such space around the buildings may be declared ‘no parking’ zone

As Mangaluru reels under frequent traffic snarls caused by unauthorised parking of vehicles on roads and pavements, the Mangaluru City Traffic Police has asked the Mangaluru City Corporation to ensure that high-rise buildings abide by the building by-laws and throw open parking spaces for vehicles.

Unauthorised deviation of parking slots in high-rise buildings, commercial as well as semi-commercial/residential, for other purposes has resulted in parking of vehicles outside these buildings, particularly on public roads. Umpteen number of attempts by social activists to make the corporation to crack the whip against such deviations have been futile.

194 buildings

Now, the police have written to the corporation to ensure that parking spaces in high-rise buildings are used for the purpose for which they were meant and for which the building licences were granted.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) Sanjeev M. Patil told The Hindu that as per public records, 194 high-rise buildings have violated building by-laws by diverting parking space for other activities, including commercial ventures.

While many owners of these buildings have resorted to litigation challenging the corporation’s directions to abide by licence conditions, owners of 69 buildings have not opted for litigation. Hence, the corporation should at least ensure that owners of these buildings clear the deviation and provide the space for parking of vehicles, Mr. Patil said.

Asked whether the police could compel the civic body to follow the rules, Mr. Patil said that they cannot.

But it is an attempt to remind the corporation of its duties towards society, he said.

However, the traffic police would not sit as a silent spectator to these violations which have severely been affecting vehicular movement across the city, Mr. Patil said.

If the corporation does not discharge its duties, the police would be forced to declare spaces around these buildings as ‘no parking’ zones and start levying hefty fine/towing of vehicles and other actions as per law.

Such actions would only embarrass the owners of those buildings whose clients would be put to discomfort for their folly, Mr. Patil said.

Owners/ developers should realise that they are legally bound to provide parking space to visitors and are prohibited from deviating from the sanctioned plan, he said.