After taking action against those violating one-way traffic rule at Yekkur and against city buses using shrill horns, the city police have now promised steps against lorries carrying fish that discharge waste water on roads.

During the weekly phone-in programme at the office of the City Police Commissioner on Friday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) M. Sanjeev Patil gave a promise to this effect.

The issue was raised by Nemu Kottary, a resident of Gujjarakere. He said that he and other citizens had been fighting against the issue for over a year. Vehicles start from Bunder and go on discharging water as they pass through Pandeshwar, Yemmekere, Mangaladevi Temple, Jeppu, Marnamikatta and Thokkottu. This had led to roads becoming slippery, skidding of two-wheelers, and drivers getting injured. It was difficult for residents to bear with the foul smell too.

Mr. Kottary said that the problem had been prevalent only in city. These vehicles stop discharging water as they enter Kerala after crossing the check-post at Talapady where there was strict enforcement of rules. “We want similar action here. We do not want devotees coming to Mangaladevi Temple during this Navaratri festival bear with the foul smell,” he said.

Mr. Patil said that a team of officers led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Central) Uday Naik had been asked to work out a permanent solution. “Within a week you will see a change. Like Kerala police, we too will not allow vehicles to discharge waste water on roads,” Mr. Patil said.

To a complaint about haphazard parking of city buses near Government Lady Goschen Hospital and near the Bendoorwell junction that was slowing down traffic, Mr. Patil said that the police had marked the bus stops and asked the Mangaluru City Corporation to make arrangements for parking of buses.

On the problem caused to motorists owing to bursting of crackers by students during a victory procession held recently, Mr. Patil said that they would soon come out with guidelines on taking out victory processions on city roads.

He said that a drive would be conducted soon against reckless driving by college students in Kulashekar, Kavoor and Adyar.