Police stations in the city – which get a good number of complaints related to domestic, property and other problems – will shortly have boards displaying positive messages to prevent people from going into depression.

Speaking at the World Suicide-Prevention Day programme on Friday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) M. Sanjeev Patil said that people come to the police with problems related to marriage, failure of love and addiction to drugs that lead them to depression. Police have been counselling such persons and making them aware that suicide is not the solution.

“We are making a list of such messages. If there are any interesting catch lines, people are free to share it with us.”

If those found in depression get empathy at the police station, it would help in preventing a suicide, he said.

Psychiatrist Ravish Thunga said for many, the problems that those in depression are facing might look childish.

“It’s when we step into shoes of those suffering from depression that we know of their problem.”

Most of the suicides are due to depression resulting from non-fulfilment of expectations. Those under stress need empathy that helps in making their thinking strong. Dr. Thunga said stress can be tackled by doing yoga, pranayama or any other mind relaxation techniques for at least 45 minutes in a day “where you spend time for yourself.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) K.M. Shantaraju, District Health Officer Ramakrishna Rao and Government Wenlock Hospital Superintenent H. Rajeshwaridevi also spoke.

