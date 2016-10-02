Dharmadhikari of Srikshetra Dharmastala, D. Veerendra Heggade, has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch a campaign against alcohol consumption that has been harming many families.

Speaking at a convention of beneficiaries of 1,000 de-addiction camps held under the aegis of Akhila Karnataka Janajagruti Vedike and Sri Kshetra Dharmastala Rural Development Project on Saturday, Mr. Heggade said that the Prime Minister’s call for a Swachh Bharath had received good response across the State. A Swacch Jeevan campaign by the Prime Minister would ward off the people from alcohol consumption. He said that a mere call by the Prime Minister would inspire many to quit alcohol consumption.

Mr. Heggade said that their action against alcohol consumption started in 1998 when the first de-addiction camp was held in Belthangady. So far 71,600 persons had been benefited from over 1,000 alcohol de-addiction camps held so far.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for AYUSH Shripad Yesso Naik was present.