The Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) on Friday approved an action plan to utilise Rs. 102.78 crore collected under the premium floor area ratio (FAR) fund towards 71 development work at a special council meeting.

Mayor Harinath also took note of the objections raised by the opposition (BJP) members, who said the Mayor had overlooked norms fixed by the government for use of the fund.

MCC Commissioner Mohammad Nazeer said the action plan was prepared in conformity with the government circular issued on July 18. Changes, as demanded by the councillors, could be accommodated, he said.

Meanwhile, the corporation has collected over Rs. 1.33 crore as property tax and water charges after the demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes.