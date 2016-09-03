Trustees of Kateel Durgaparameshwari Temple have filed a complaint with the Bajpe police against the alleged derogatory posts on Facebook on the temple goddess and other Hindu gods.

The complaint said that there had been derogatory posts demeaning Lord Rama, Sita and Kateel Durgaparameshwari on the Facebook page of ‘Jabbar B.C. Road’. These posts, which were put up last October, came into focus with the circulation of their screenshots on WhatsApp a few days ago.

The Bantwal Town police inspector took suo motu cognisance of the matter and registered a case. The city police have set up a special investigation team to look into the posts.

Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade has condemned the posts.