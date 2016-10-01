Pilikula Biological Park here has organised various competitions for Wildlife Week, 2016 to be observed on October 8. The theme of the competitions is Nature and Wildlife.

For wildlife photography competition which is open to all, photographs of size not less than 12’ × 18’ can be sent on or before October 6. Essay and collage competitions will be held for primary, high school and college students. Essay in English/Kannada not exceeding 1,500 words, collage on drawing sheet can be submitted on or before October 6.

Call Ph: 0824-2263300 or 9980187057 for details, according to a release.