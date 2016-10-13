The conference will be inaugurated at the TMA Pai Hall in KMC, Manipal

The 21st national convention of the Association of Pharmacy Teachers of India, APTICON 2016, will be held under the auspices of Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal University, for three days from October 14.

The convention coincides with the golden jubilee of the formation of the association started by leading luminaries of pharmacy education in India, M.L. Shroff and G.P. Srivastava in Benaras to promote useful interaction among pharmacy teachers of India, a release said. The theme of the convention is ‘roadmap for quality pharmacy education and research’, N. Udupa, Professor and Director of Research (Health Sciences) Manipal University told presspersons in Manipal.

The convention begins with a pre-conference workshop, where K. Ramnarayan, Vice-President Faculty Development Alumni Relations, Sudhakar Nayak and Ciraj of Manipal Centre for Professional Development will provide valuable inputs to the young pharmacy teachers to hone their teaching skills. There will be a symposium on research publications, he said. The conference will be inaugurated on October 14 at 7 p.m. in the TMA Pai Hall in KMC, Manipal. Ramdas M. Pai, Chancellor of Manipal University, will be the chief guest. A Ramkishan, Deputy Drugs Controller, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, Delhi and B.T. Khanapure, Drugs Controller, Government of Karnataka, will be the guests of honour for the inaugural ceremony.

A felicitation programme will also be held during the convention. The teachers who have made immense contribution to the profession of pharmacy will be felicitated. Some of the awards to be given are for the best pharmacy teacher of the year, best young pharmacy teacher of the year, life time achievement award, best pharmaceutical scientist of the year and others.

On the second day, scientific sessions will be held to present the research work of faculty and students. Eminent pharmacy teachers will be honoured at a special session.