Karnataka State Federation of Petroleum Dealers, Bengaluru, has threatened to launch a three-phase agitation from October 19 to pressure the centre to fulfil the dealers' various demands, including revision of dealers’ margin every six months as per the Apoorvachandra Committee Report.

Addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, K. Vishwas Shenoy, federation's general secretary, said in the first phase, the dealers would stop supply to consumers on two days - October 19 and October 26 - for 15 minutes from 7 p.m. to 7.15 p.m.

In the second phase, the dealers would stop purchase of petroleum products from oil marketing companies such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. from November 3. Hence, all dealers should keep enough stock for supplying to customers.

In the third phase, the dealers would stop sale to consumers from November 15. It would be “no sale no purchase” from that day onwards, he said.

The other demands of the dealers related to proper blending of ethanol from oil marketing companies before supplying to the dealers and transport tenders, he said.

The phases would be part of an all-India agitation by petroleum dealers. Of about 53,800 petroleum outlets in the country, Karnataka had about 5,000 outlets, he said.