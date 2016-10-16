The Paryaya Sri Pejawar Adhokshaja Mutt, Udupi, claimed that its website was hacked by Pakistan cyber professionals.

The mutt has lodged a complaint with the police. Mutt manager Raghuram Acharya said they noticed the message that the website had been hacked by ‘Pakistan Cyber Professionals’ on October 12. Mr. Acharya said they immediately alerted the local IT solutions firm which maintains the website. The firm addressed the problem and set the website to its original form.

DySP (Udupi sub-division) Kumaraswamy S.J. said: “We are investigating. If any criminality is revealed, we will register an FIR.”