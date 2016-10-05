Peddler declared drug offender, detained under Goonda Act

The Act is being invoked for the first time in Mangaluru, says police

The Mangaluru City Police Commissioner has ordered detention of a drug peddler under the Karnataka Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Drug Offenders, Gamblers, Goondas, Immoral Traffic Offenders, Slum Grabbers and Video or Audio Pirates Act, 1985.

City Police Commissioner M. Chandra Sekhar told presspersons here on Tuesday that he passed the order against T.P. Abdul Rahim alias T.P. Rahim alias ‘Goods’ Rahim alias ‘Kindi’ Rahim (41), a resident of Ansari Road, Bunder, Mangaluru, based on the reports by inspector Shantharam, Assistant Commissioner of Police Uday M. Nayak and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) M. Shantharaju.

The accused, facing eight cases under the NDPS Act, has been sent to Belagavi Central Prison, the commissioner said.

Alarmed over the increasing reports of drug abuse by youngsters, the city police have launched a two-pronged drive—to deter drug usage and to cut supply of drugs.

“Detaining a drug peddler under the Goonda Act is aimed at curtailing drug supply,” Mr. Sekhar said and claimed that such an action was taken for the first time in Mangaluru. “The police have a list of persons who indulge in drug supply and action will be taken against all of them. Priority is being given to nab those who supply drugs near educational institutions,” he said.

Rahim, despite being arrested several times for peddling, continued to indulge in the crime after coming out on bail. Similar steps would follow for others too, the commissioner said. The police had conducted over 40 raids this year, seized 94.219 kg of ganja and canabbis and 70 g of cocaine, he said. The police have so far sent about 135 drug addicts to rehabilitation centres and would keep a close watch on them at least for six months after their release.

“The police do not want to socially boycott them as drug abuse is a curable symptom. Parents too have a greater role in identifying the changed behaviour of their wards and arranging counselling before things go out of hand,” he said.

Deputy Commissioners of Police M. Shantharaju (Law and Order) and Sanjeev M. Patil (Crime and Traffic) were present.