Young homoeopathy practitioners should take up research and pass on its benefits to the public, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions Patrick Rodrigues has said. Inaugurating the annual homoeopathic conference “Esplorare-16” here on Saturday, Mr. Rodrigues said research is necessary in homoeopathy in order to come out with new combination of drugs for ailments.

Benefits of this research should be passed on to people, who will then trust homoeopathy, he said, adding that more PG homoeopathy students should take up research.