Minister for Forests, Ecology and Environment B. Ramanath Rai has ruled out the involvement of members of political parties in illegal sand mining in Dakshina Kannada.

“I cannot accept bland statements that the sand mafia is active here. If there are any political party workers involved in illegal sand mining, provide specific details about the person. Action will certainly be taken against them,” Mr. Rai said and added, “The party men who are engaged in sand mining are those who have been doing so for over several years now with authorised permits.”

Talking to The Hindu on the sidelines of a function at the Government Lady Goschen Hospital recently, Mr. Rai said he had no personal interest in sand mining. “There will be no protecting of any illegal activity in the district. The Deputy Commissioner K.G. Jagadeesha, who is new to the district, has been forthright in his action against illegal mining,” he said.

Mr. Rai said there are instances of sand being removed illegally because of the absence of a clear policy on sand extraction in non-Coastal Regulatory Zone areas. A meeting has been called on November 3 in Bengaluru to discuss this. “We are close to coming out with a policy on sand extraction in non-CRZ areas, which will resolve the issue of illegal sand mining,” he said.