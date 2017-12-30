Panel can conduct probe into lapses in UGD project: Lobo

more-in

J.R. Lobo, Mangaluru City South MLA, said on Saturday that an expert committee can conduct an inquiry into alleged “corruption and irregularities” in the first phase of underground sewage pipeline laying project taken up in the city with loan from the Asian Development Bank (ADB). The MLA was formerly the Deputy Project Director, Karnataka Urban Development and Coastal Environment Management Project (KUDCEMP), through which the UGD project was taken up in the city.

At a monthly meeting of the corporation council, the MLA said that some persons have been projecting that “corruption and irregularities” have taken place in the implementation of the project headed by him. The Union government has placed on record that it was one of the best projects implemented in Karnataka. There could be some shortcomings such as missing links in the network of pipelines laid. The corporation has taken steps to address it.

The MLA said that he had quit the project as its head in December, 2009.

But the Opposition BJP in the council was projecting that the MLA was responsible for issues in the laying of network pipelines in Surathkal area. Works in Surathkal have been completed after he quit the project, the MLA said.

Earlier, the former Mayor and now leader of the Opposition BJP in the council Ganesh Hosabettu alleged that there were “corruption and irregularities” in the implementation of the project in Surathkal. The civil works on manholes, wet wells of the project were inferior in quality, he alleged.

Mr. Hosabettu claimed that when R. Roshan Baig, Minister for Urban Development, visited Surathkal a week ago to see the facilities built under the project he was unhappy over the quality of works.

He expressed the need to conduct an inquiry. Premananda Shetty, an Opposition councillor, alleged that the corporation has not maintained the records of all assets built under the KUDCEMP project and handed over to the city corporation. It did not have its list.

Mohammed Nazir, commissioner of the civic body, said that its details would be placed in the next month’s meeting of the council.