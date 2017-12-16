Over 75 cultural teams to take part in Pura Pravesha procession on Jan. 3

more-in

More than 75 cultural teams will participate in the Pura Pravesha (entry into town) procession of Vidyadheesha Tirtha Swami of Palimar Mutt here on January 3. Vidyadheesha Tirtha will be ascending the Paryaya Peetha at the Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple on January 18, 2018. It will be his second Paryaya. The ceremonial welcome given to the Paryaya designate seer after his tour to various pilgrims centres across the country before the Paryaya festival on his entry to Udupi is called Pura Pravesha.

Addressing presspersons here on Saturday, M. Mohan Alva, chairman, Pura Pravesha Procession Committee, said the Pura Pravesha procession will begin from Jodu Katte at 4 p.m. on January 3 and pass through Diana Circle, Kavi Muddanna Road, Triveni Circle, Kanakadasa Road, and culminate at Car Street at 6 p.m. The main deity of Palimar Mutt, Hanumath Lakshmana Sita with Sri Ramachandra, kept in a golden palanquin and the Palimar seer in a chariot will lead the Pura Pravesha procession. They would be followed by cultural teams.

After the culmination of the procession, the Palimar seer will have a darshan of Lord Krishna through the Kankana Kindi at the Kanaka Gopura and then offer prayers at the Sri Chandramouleshwara Temple and Sri Ananteshwara Temple. He will then offer his prayers at the Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple and enter the Palimar Mutt at 6.35 p.m. This will be followed by a civic reception for the Palimar seer by the Udupi CMC on Car Street at 7 p.m.