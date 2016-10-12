The kidneys were transplanted to two patients in Kasturba Hospital and the liver was taken to Bengaluru and transplanted to a patient at Manipal Hospital there. — Photo: Special Arrangement

Doctors at Kasturba Hospital in Manipal harvested liver, kidneys, heart and corneas from a brain dead boy on Monday.

While kidneys were transplanted to two patients in Kasturba Hospital itself, liver was taken to Bengaluru and transplanted to a patient at Manipal Hospital there.

The heart (for heart valve) which was also taken to Bengaluru has been preserved in Manipal Hospital and corneas have been preserved at Kasturba Hospital.

A release from the hospital said the 16-year-old boy from Byndoor met with a motor cycle accident in Manipal on October 8 and was taken to the Kasturba Hospital with head injuries at 8.30 p.m.

Four senior doctors of the hospital declared him brain dead as per the protocol stipulated by the Transplantation of Human Organ Act 1994 at 11.30 p.m. the same day and the second declaration was done by the doctors at 11.30 a.m. on October 9.

The release from Kasturba Hospital quoting Padmaraj Hegde, Deputy Medical Superintendent of the hospital said that the father of the boy agreed to donate his son’s organs.

Taken by flight

The liver and heart were taken to Bengaluru by an 8 a.m. flight from Mangaluru International Airport on Monday.

After transplanting the liver to a patient in Manipal Hospital the heart has been preserved for its valve to be used for another patient.

“The two kidneys have been transplanted to patients from Shivamogga and Kundapura in Kasturba Hospital while the corneas have been preserved in the hospital,” said Dr Padmaraj who is also Professor and Head of the Urology Department.

“The patients who have received the kidneys are doing well,” he added.