The traffic police continued their drive on Wednesday against motorists violating one-way near Yekkur Junction here.

The police booked five cases and seized three vehicles.

For the past three days, the police have been carrying out the drive near Yekkur Junction and registering cases against motorists violating the one-way rule, on their way to Kendriya Vidyalaya. The police on Wednesday also booked 223 cases against motorists riding without helmets and collected Rs. 22,300 in fine. As many as 54 parkign violation cases were booked.