Taking charge: Sanjeev M. Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic), issuing instructions to traffic police personnel on regulating parking on the busy Mother Teresa (Falnir) Road during a special drive in Mangaluru on Monday.

To prevent bottlenecks, parking will be allowed only on one side of the road. Moreover, it would be parallel parking.

The Mangaluru City Traffic Police on Monday launched a special drive against unauthorised parking on Mother Teresa (Falnir) Road and booked a cases against offenders.

Sanjeev M. Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic), who led the drive, told The Hindu that traffic bottlenecks were being created as a result of haphazard parking of four-wheelers all along the road, which houses several hospitals and clinics. The police have been getting innumerable complaints from the public about the menace, he said.

Limitations

No horizontal parking of four-wheelers would be allowed, he said, and added necessary signboards would be installed in a day or two. Parking would completely be banned at stretches where roads curve.

As far as two-wheelers are concerned, a vacant space next to Unity Hospital is being identified and Mangaluru City Corporation will be requested to fill up the area to facilitate parking, Mr. Patil said.

Besides these, heavy goods vehicles were found to be entering the city as well via Falnir Road during the day despite a ban imposed. Their entry would strictly be regulated, the DCP added.

Mr. Patil said that the drive against unauthorised parking would continue on a daily basis in the city henceforth.