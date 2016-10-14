Vishwa Hindu Parishat activists will join other organisations in protest against the State government’s decision to hold Tipu Jayanti on November 10.

The State government will hold Tipu Jayanti across the State to remember contribution of Tipu Sultan. Instead of Minority Affairs department, the Jayanti this time will be organised by the Department of Kannada and Culture.

VHP State Convenor Keshava Hegde told The Hindu on Thursday that the VHP activists will be part of the district organisations that will protest against holding of Tipu Jayanti on October 15.

He said the VHP has not changed its stand from considering Tipu Sultan as a conqueror who carried out atrocities on Hindus and Christians in several parts of State.

“If the State government goes ahead with the programme, the future course of action will be taken by respective district organisations on October 30,” he said.

Tipu Jayanti Virodhi Horata Samiti comprising activists from several right wing groups will present a memorandum on October 17 to the Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.G. Jagadeesha. They have planned series of protests from November 1 if the State Government goes ahead with Tipu Jayanti.

Talking to reporters on Thursday, Samiti’s Convenor Kishore Kumar alleged that atrocities committed by Tipu Sultan in Dakshina Kannada, Madikeri, Kasaragod and Malabar regions have been well documented. There was nothing for people to learn from Tipu Sultan, he said.

