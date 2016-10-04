New initiative:Bhushan Gulabrao Borase, Superintendent of Police, Dakshina Kannada, speaking at a press conference in Mangaluru on Monday.

Dakshina Kannada police launch ‘Namma Traffic’ to help people lodge complaints

If there are instances of haphazard parking and drunken driving in Puttur, Bantwal, Belthangady and Sullia, people can just take a picture of it and send it with details via WhatsApp to 9480805300 or send it as a message to ‘Namma Traffic’ account on Facebook.

The district police will take action and intimate the sender.

The Dakshina Kannada police on Monday launched ‘Namma Traffic’, a platform for people to lodge their grievances related to traffic movement.

Talking to presspersons here on Monday, Superintendent of Police Bhushan Gulabrao Borase said that he came out with this initiative after listening to the opinion of a citizen at a peace committee meeting in Uppinangady. That person had said that the police should first address traffic problems instead of communal issues.

Mr. Borase said that the mobile number and the Facebook account would be operated by a police inspector at the police control room.

The affected person should send the photograph and details of the location. The police inspector would forward it to the jurisdictional police station seeking action.

“If the offending vehicle is found at the spot, fine will be imposed. The sender will be intimated of the action that is taken,” Mr. Borase said. At the end of the day, details of the cases registered would be released to the media, he added.

Mr. Borase said that they would see how this initiative works for the next few days. They would make suitable modifications to effectively address traffic problems, which were affecting a lot of people across the district, Mr. Borase said.