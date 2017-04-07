Now, a constable assaulted by motorcyclist

more-in

There was yet another case of violence against a government employee in the coastal belt, with a city police constable being assaulted by a motorcyclist near Konaje recently.

Adarsh had been on duty near the Boliyar junction where a barricade had been placed while filling potholes. A motorcyclist reportedly failed to notice the barricade, hit it and fell down at about 7 p.m.

The constable lifted the injured motorcyclist and asked him to be careful while driving on the road. The motorist reportedly slapped Mr. Adarsh and drove away. A complaint has been registered with the Konaje police.

This is another case of violence against government employees while discharging their duty.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner Priyanka Mary Francis, Assistant Commissioner Shilpa Nag and a village accountant were attacked in Udupi district on April 3 by alleged members of the sand mafia. In all, 12 policepersons were injured in a melee with protesters in front of the Police Commissioner’s office here on April 4.

Some miscreants also attacked Sub-Inspector Aithappa of Urwa Police when he was on the night beat in the city on Wednesday.